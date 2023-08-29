Brooks, Campbells, Daniel and Wingo Named Team Captains

BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly announced Tuesday that Jayden Daniels, Will Campbell, Mekhi Wingo and Greg Brooks will serve as team captains for the Tigers in 2023.

The four captains were voted to their leadership role by their teammates.

All four players are entering their second season with the Tigers and they were all starters on last year’s team that won 10 games and claimed the SEC Western Division crown.

Daniels enters his senior season at LSU coming off a record-setting year in 2022, one that saw him set school records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback. He accounted for 3,798 yards of total offense (885 passing, 2,913), the second-highest total in LSU history.

Daniels was named preseason All-SEC earlier this month and brings 43 career starts into the Florida State contest. He’s also on the watch lists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Johnny Unitas Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Wingo, who will wear No. 18 this year, earned third-team AP All-America honors in 2022. He was the anchor on LSU’s defensive line a year ago, recording 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for losses and three sacks.

Brooks started 13 games in the secondary last year and ranked among the team leaders with 66 tackles. He added a pair of interceptions and three pass breakups.

Campbell, who was awarded the No. 7 jersey on Saturday, started 13 games at left tackle last year, earning second-team All-SEC honors. A Freshman All-America in 2022, Campbell became the first true freshman to serve as LSU’s starting left tackle for an entire season.

LSU opens its second season under Kelly on Sunday in Orlando when the fifth-ranked Tigers face eighth-ranked Florida State in the Camping World Kickoff. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.