BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly Show, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will have its 2023 debut on Thursday, Aug. 31, at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the show runs each week from 7-8 p.m. CT and is carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The show can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU Football.

Fans can listen to the show at LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on other affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Fans can tweet @LSURadio to submit a question for Coach Kelly or submit questions at LSUsports.net/askcoach.

There will be no show the week of the open date and the show will air on Monday night the week of the Texas A&M game due to Thanksgiving.