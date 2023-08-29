BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Jay Johnson on Tuesday announced that Brent Haring, the associate head coach at BYU, has been hired as the LSU Baseball Director of Operations.

“I am excited to add Brent to our program; he is an excellent person, hard worker, and will make a positive impact as our new Director of Baseball Operations,” Johnson said. “His experiences as a recruiting coordinator and coach will help us tremendously.”

Haring, who was promoted to associate head coach in June 2022, coordinated the BYU recruiting operation, worked with the infielders and supervised team defense for 10 seasons.

Haring was part of a staff at BYU that developed 34 All-West Coast Conference honorees, nine All-Region honorees, five Freshman All-Americans and three All-Americans. He coached 19 players selected in the MLB Draft, including three—Jacob Hanneman, Jaycob Brugman and Michael Rucker—who have recently spent time in the majors.

Under his guidance, BYU landed some of the top recruiting classes in program history, including the 2019 class ranked 25th in the country by Baseball America and 16th by D1 Baseball, the highest ranking in program history.

Since joining the BYU program in the summer of 2012, Haring helped the Cougars claim West Coast Conference regular season championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019. BYU advanced to the NCAA Tournament after the Cougars also won the WCC Tournament in 2017.

Haring has also served as head coach for the American Samoa National Team and its various divisions since 2010. In January 2019, the team defeated Australia, ranked No. 7 in the world, and took second place at the Oceania U-18 Baseball Championship in Guam.

Prior to BYU, Haring was an assistant coach at Utah Tech for three seasons. He has also coached at Harding University, Mount Olive College, College of the Ozarks and Southern Virginia.

Haring played for Colorado Northwestern Junior College and at Southern Virginia, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2007 in physical education and recreation administration. He also earned a master’s degree in 2009 in education/kinesiology from Harding University.

A native of St. George, Utah, Haring and his wife Mary have two sons, Tomasi and Nikolao.