Robinson Earns SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – True freshman Jurnee Robinson dominated on opening weekend and earned the SEC Freshman of the Week accolade Monday afternoon announced by the league office.

Robinson, an outside hitter from South Carolina, made an immediate impact as she led LSU with 4.60 kills per set behind 46 total kills and a .319 hitting percentage in 10 sets over two matches against UCLA. In her collegiate debut, Robinson landed 23 kills with a .362 hitting percentage with three blocks and an ace in the five-set win over UCLA Friday night. Robinson matched her 23-kill total the next night and secured her first double-double with 10 digs.

After the opening weekend, Robinson ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 46 total kills, and her 5.00 points per set and 4.60 kills per set both rank No. 3 in the conference.

