LSU Track & Field Signs Zimbabwe National Record Holder Kuda Chadenga

BATON ROUGE, La. – The four-time NJCAA high jump National Champion, Kudawashe ‘Kuda’ Chadenga, signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced.

The jumper reigns from Harare, Zimbabwe, and spent his two previous seasons with South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. In two seasons with the Texans, Chadenga won two indoor and two outdoor high jump titles. The junior will be joining Coach Todd Lane who led LSU alumni JuVaughn Harrison to World Athletics Championships silver this past week with a world-leading height of 2.36 meters (7’ 8.75”).

“I chose LSU because I saw it was a school that need me, and I needed them,” said Chadenga. “Once I came on a visit, I knew that once I committed here they would be able to help me reach my full potential. Looking at Coach Todd [Lane] and what he has done with his athletes over the years, I felt like I would be in good hands.”

At the age of 20, Chadenga has already reached a height of 2.22 meters (7’ 3.25”) outdoors and 2.26 meters (7’ 5”) indoors. His indoor height of 2.26m ranks eighth in African history. This past season, Kuda reached heights of 2.20 meters (7’ 2.5”) indoors and 2.24 meters (7’ 4.25”) outdoors. His personal bests are Zimbabwe records and his indoor PR is an NJCAA record.

This past season Chadenga was named the USTFCCCA NJCAA Indoor Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. The high jump star and his teammates earned two outdoor titles in-a-row while he attended school there.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.