Dobles Named SEC Soccer Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer forward Taylor Dobles was named the SEC Player of the Week following her performance against No. 9 Texas, announced by the league on Monday afternoon.

The award marks the first conference honor for the graduate student in her career.

The Pembroke Pines, Florida native had a huge performance on the road to lead the Tigers to victory over No. 9 Texas on Thursday, August 24. Dobles tallied a brace against the Longhorns to match her career high in a single match and get on the scoresheet for the first time this year.

Dobles put the Tigers on the board first in the 29th minute to give the Tigers the early lead in Austin. Forward Ava Galligan sent a cross from the right side to the back post that found the head of Rammie Noel. Noel’s header was centered to Dobles, who pounced with a header from six yards out that powered over the Longhorn defender on the goal line to give LSU the 1-0 lead. The goal was Dobles’ first of the season and sixth in her career.

Her scoring continued in the final minute of the first half as Dobles pounced on a defensive error from a Texas defender and broke away into a one-on-one chance. She dribbled into the box and sent a strong shot from 15 yards out that skipped past the goalkeeper and made it 3-0 with her second goal of the night. The goal was Dobles’s seventh of her collegiate career and her third brace.

Dobles and the Tigers made history as they defeated Texas for the first time in series history and recorded the program’s first Top-10 win on the road. The 2021 season saw the last time LSU defeated a ranked opponent at home and on the road with victories over No. 4 Arkansas in Baton Rouge and No. 21 Arizona State in Tempe.

The victory also ended the Longhorns 11-match winning streak at home.

