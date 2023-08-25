Historic Stadium Caucus Includes Tiger Stadium Among Iconic Venues to Preserve

Tiger Stadium has been included in the iconic venues considered among “America’s Most Treasured Stadiums” by the Historic Stadium Caucus, a bipartisan congressional effort to preserve, protect, and enhance iconic stadiums across America.

Launched Friday by US Representatives Garret Graves (R–Louisiana) and Mark Pocan (D–Wisconsin), the Historic Stadium Caucus will work to assemble a bipartisan group of Congressmembers committed to “preserving the legacy and protecting the integrity of these treasured venues across America while enhancing their capabilities, so they are able to continue to host world-class sporting events and concerts for generations to come,” according to a release.

“Historic stadiums, such as Tiger Stadium at LSU, play an important role in the environment that makes college athletics special. The game day traditions in iconic venues around the country are unique and are worthy of discussion,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “I appreciate the Historic Stadium Caucus co-chairs, Garret Graves and Mark Pocan, for recognizing the need for healthy dialogue around the protection of historic stadiums.”

The mission of the Historic Stadium Caucus is to assist representatives of historic stadiums – and those who are passionate about safeguarding iconic venues – in ensuring the stadiums can stay up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and security measures, as well as environmental practices, all while preserving their rich historical legacy.

Some of the key areas that the Historic Stadium Caucus will focus on are:

Security and Safety enhancements : With growing concerns about safety and security in public spaces, the caucus will focus on how the historic stadiums are able to implement cutting-edge security measures without compromising the historical character or footprint of the stadiums. This will enable these venues to continue to host events with an iconic energy, such as major college and professional sporting events, national and globally-significant competitions, and concerts by world-class musicians.

Technological Upgrades : Given the amount of fans each venue welcomes annually, the Historic Stadium Caucus will help focus attention on the fact that these stadiums – many of which are over or nearing 100 years old – are in need of technological upgrades in ensuring that these iconic venues can meet the modern-day patron standard as well as the expectations put forth to remain leaders in compliance related to local, state and federal safety standards.

Funding for Infrastructure Updates: As with many historic buildings, some stadiums could benefit from essential infrastructure upgrades. While these venues have stood the test of time, ensuring their continued functionality and longevity requires investments in their infrastructure not just for significant sports and entertainment events, but for the appropriate use by the communities that they serve in times of positive togetherness, but emergency needs, as well.

Entering its centennial season in 2024, Tiger Stadium has been a cornerstone of LSU Athletics and the Louisiana community for almost a century, hosting numerous NFL superstars, Heisman Trophy winners, and Hall of Famers since its opening in 1924. It serves as a sporting, cultural, and commercial hub for LSU Athletics, which contributes an estimated $500 million of economic activity for the state of Louisiana annually.

“When Tiger fans walk into Death Valley on Saturday nights, they do more than watch a football game – they walk into a 99-year-old local icon that supports our regional economy. Every bowl of jambalaya scooped and Tiger Dog served injects jobs and resources into our community,” said Rep. Graves, who represents Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District which includes Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU Tigers. “I am proud to join Rep. Pocan to preserve the legacies of some of our most historic landmarks and create new memories for future generations.”