LSU Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball program officially announced on Wednesday its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season that will feature six games against teams that received postseason bids last year.

Coach Kim Mulkey will enter her third season at LSU after a thrilling year two that ended with the program’s first national championship. Along with returning multiple key pieces from the national championship team, LSU also signed ESPN’s top-rated class of freshmen and brought in the top two players in this year’s transfer portal.

The full SEC slate will be announced at a later date.

The Tigers will kick their season off in Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame Series on November 6 against Colorado. The Buffaloes reached the Sweet 16 last year before falling to Iowa. CU returns four players who had at least 30 starts last year, including two All-Pac 12 players.

LSU’s first home game will be on November 9 against Queens (NC). LSU will officially unveil its national championship banner before the game. The Tigers will host Mississippi Valley State three days later on November 12. On November 14 LSU will welcome Kent State to the PMAC, a team that played in last season’s WNIT.

The first true road game of the season will take place on November 17 when LSU makes the drive from Baton Rouge to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern in the same parish that Coach Mulkey grew up in. After winning the Southland Tournament last season, Southeastern earned a NCAA Tournament bid.

LSU’s final game before Thanksgiving will be at home on November 20 against Texas Southern.

For the Thanksgiving break, the Tigers will compete in the inaugural women’s Cayman Island Classic. While in the Cayman Islands, LSU will face two teams who received WNIT bids last year in Niagara on November 24 and Virginia on November 25. Although Virginia received a big to the WNIT, the Cavaliers turned it down due to the number of healthy players they had.

LSU will return home for its marquee non-conference matchup that will be a Final Four rematch on November 30 against Virginia Tech. The Tigers trailed the Hokies by nine points going into the final quarter but overcame the deficit to advance to the National Championship. Virginia Tech returns two key players in Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore from its Final Four squad.

After a week off for finals, LSU will host a trio of Louisiana programs in Louisiana-Lafayette on December 10, McNeese State on December 12 and Northwestern State on December 17.

Prior to the Christmas break, LSU will travel to Baltimore to face Coppin State on November 20 as Angel Reese returns to her home city.

The Tigers will close out their non-conference schedule on December 30 when they host Jacksonville in the PMAC.

LSU Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule