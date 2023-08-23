JuVaughn Harrison Leaps to Silver in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary – LSU alumni JuVaughn Harrison made his first trip to a World Athletics Championship podium on Tuesday, taking silver to solidify himself as one of the best jumpers in the world.

Harrison and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi both reached world leading heights of 2.36 meters (7’ 8.75”) in one of the most exciting moments of the Championships so far. The height of 2.36m tied his personal-best from 2021. The silver-medal finish was a huge improvement from last season in Oregon when he finished ninth at the World Championships.

“It was definitely a lot of fun – I love great competition and going up against great competitors pushes you to compete better and that’s what happened tonight,” said Harrison.

Harrison took command of the event early, successfully clearing his first three heights of 2.25 meters (7’ 4.5”), 2.29 meters (7’ 6”), and 2.33 meters (7’ 7.75”).

Ultimately Tamberi got the better of Harrison, only needing one attempt at the height of 2.36m while Harrison needed two. The LSU alumni attempted to clear the height of 2.38 meters (7’ 9.75”) along with the Italian, but was unable to clear it with all three attempts. Tamberi was also unable to clear the height with his two jumps, making that one miss on 2.36m from Harrison the only flaw of the night.

“JuVaughn is a super athlete, such a great talent as he is improving every year, and it will be tough to beat him at the Olympic Games, but I enjoyed competing against him tonight,” said Tamberi. “He’s a great athlete and a great person too.”

The 24-year-old Huntsville, Ala., native is seemingly a huge part of the future of high jump in the world with a few of the most notable jumpers having close to a decade on him in age. He also noted he is looking to do the same in long jump.

“My hopes are to bring home two gold medals next year,” said Harrison.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.