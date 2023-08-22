LSU To Face Niagara and Virginia at Cayman Island Classic

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – LSU’s opponents for the Cayman Island Classic during Thanksgiving break have been set as the Tigers will face Niagara and Virginia in John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous seven mile beach.

The Tigers will face Niagara on November 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT and Virginia on November 25 at 4 p.m.

LSU is set to open its season in Las Vegas playing in the Hall of Fame Series on November 6 against Colorado. The Tigers will also host Virginia Tech in the PMAC on November 30 for the SEC/ACC Challenge that will be a Final Four rematch from last season. The rest of LSU’s non-conference schedule will be announced later this week.

LSU claimed its first NCAA Championship in April to close out Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers return multiple pieces from their championship roster. All-American Angel Reese, who set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles last season, will be back for her second year at LSU. Reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Flau’jae Johnson and Kateri Pool are returning after starting for the Tigers throughout the NCAA Tournament. LSU also brings other key pieces back like Sa’Myah Smith and Last-Tear Poa.

The Tigers also added a haul of talented newcomers that includes ESPN’s top rated freshmen class – Aalyah Del Rosario, Janae Kent, Mikaylah Williams and Angelica Velez – as well as the top two players out of the transfer portal in Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow.

Niagara went 18-13 last season, earning a spot in the WNIT as the program’s first postseason tournament appearance. Jada Pierce, who is entering her ninth season as the head coach at Niagara, has multiple returners who are looking to build off last year’s success. Angel Parker was a unanimous First Team All-MAAC player last year, averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 steals per game. Aaliyah Parker led the MAAC last season in points (16.9 ppg) and steals (3.7 spg).

Virginia is coming off a year in which it went 15-15 and was invited to play in the WNIT, but declined due to a limited number of healthy players. Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is in her second season leading the Cavaliers who bring back eight players from last year’s team, including five who started in at least 10 games. Camryn Taylor, an Second Team All-ACC player last year, returns as the Cavalier’s leading scorer (13.9 ppg) and Mir McLean returns after she led the team last year in rebounding (9.6 rpg).