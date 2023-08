Football Lands 11 Players on 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU landed 10 players, including six first-teamers, on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels headlined the list for the Tigers. He is joined on the first-team by wide receiver Malik Nabers, offensive tackle Will Campbell, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, defensive end Maason Smith and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

Tight end Mason Taylor, offensive tackle Emery Jones and kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert were second-team selections, while safety Greg Brooks and long snapper Slade Roy were named to the third-team.

LSU, ranked No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, opens the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 3 when the Tigers face No. 8 Florida State in Orlando.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina*

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

WR – Evan Stewart, Texas A&M*

WR – Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt*

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama*

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia*

OL – Emery Jones, LSU*

C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Defense

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M*

WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama*

TE – Luke Deal, Auburn*

TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

TE – Michael Trigg, Ole Miss*

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL –Kam Stutts, Auburn*

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee*

OL – Micah Pettus, Ole Miss*

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

Defense

DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama*

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri*

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall, Florida

DB – Greg Brooks, LSU

Special Teams

PK – Cam Little, Arkansas

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn*

P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt*

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

*Ties (ties are not broken)