LSU Men's Golf To Host NCAA Regional As Highlight Of 2023-24 Schedule

BATON ROUGE – A 10-tournament schedule that includes a new top-flight event at a PGA tour course, the first LSU men’s appearance in a prestigious nationally-televised tourney and the opportunity to host an NCAA Regional highlight the 2023-24 LSU men’s golf schedule announced on Friday.

The Tigers first event starts on Labor Day at the Golfweek Collegiate in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Sept. 4-5.

LSU will host one of the NCAA men’s regionals in Baton Rouge at the University Club May 12-15 in hopes of qualifying for the NCAA Championships set for Carlsbad, California May 24-29.

New on the Tigers busy September calendar will be the Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course where the annual Valero Texas Open is played. That tournament is set for Sept. 9-11.

The month of September concludes with the Sept. 25-27 SEC Match Play event hosted by Jerry Pate at Birmingham, Alabama where all 14 league schools will take part in a stroke play/match play event.

October is highlighted by the LSU men’s first appearance in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup with this year’s renewal set for Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Oct. 9-11. The tournament is named in memory of the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The LSU women’s team competed in this event each of the last two years and will also feature stroke play and match play in its format.

The fall portion of the schedule concludes with the Fallen Oak Collegiate in Biloxi, Mississippi, Oct. 15-17. This first year event is being hosted in collaboration with Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

In the spring, the Tigers will begin the leadup to the Baton Rouge Regional on Feb. 12-13 with the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Alabama, before three tournaments in March beginning with the Lamkin San Diego Classic, March 4-5.

The Tigers will be in Louisiana for its annual appearance at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette at the Oakbourne Country Club, March 11-12. The month will conclude at the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament, March 22-24.

The final event of the regular season is set for The Aggie Invitational, April 6-7 in Bryan, Texas before the post-season begins with the annual trip to the SEC Championships (April 19-23) at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The complete LSU men’s golf schedule is as follows:

SEPTEMBER

4-5 Golfweek Collegiate/Cape Girardeau, Missouri

9-11 Valero Texas Collegiate/San Antonio, Texas

25-27 SEC Match Play/Birmingham, Alabama

OCTOBER

10-11 Jackson T. Stephens Cup/Dallas, Texas

15-17 Fallen Oak Collegiate/Biloxi, Mississippi

FEBRUARY

12-13 Hal Williams Collegiate/Mobile, Alabama

MARCH

4-5 Lamkin San Diego Classic/San Diego, California

11-12 Louisiana Classics/Lafayette, Louisiana

22-24 Hootie At Bulls Bay/Awendaw, South Carolina

APRIL

6-7 The Aggie Invitational/Bryan, Texas

19-23 SEC Championship/St. Simons Island, Georgia

MAY

13-15 NCAA Regional/Baton Rouge, Louisiana

24-29 NCAA Championships/Carlsbad, California