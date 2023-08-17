Gaunt's Comeback Falls Short in Round of 16 at U.S. Amateur

Gaunt, the Arkansas native, advanced to the match play portion of the championship after posting a 1-under 142 (70-72) during the 36-holes of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday.

Round of 32

Gaunt started the day at 10:50 a.m. CT as he teed off in the match play round of 32 against Austin Greaser of Ohio. Gaunt, world ranked No. 323 won the match 3 and 2 against Greaser, who is currently world No. 8.

During the round of 32 on Thursday, Gaunt never trailed in the match as he went 1-up on the opening 401-yard hole No. 1. He extended his lead to 3-up after an eagle on No. 5 and a birdie on No. 6. Gaunt won holes No. 11 and No. 15 and then halved No. 16 to end the match 3 up.

Gaunt, who was seeded No. 42 in the 64-player match play field, clinched the win over Greaser with a par on the 16th hole. Gaunt advanced to face 7-seeded Andi Xu of China in the round of 16.

Round of 16

Xu finished the stroke play atop the leaderboard with a 6-under performance to end day two T4 and earn the No. 7 seed. Xu is a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Diego.

Gaunt took a 1 up lead on the opening hole of the round as he took advantage of a rare bogey from his opposition. Xu tied things back up with a birdie on No.3 and went on to win four-straight on Nos. 6-9 to be 4 up at the turn.

Gaunt gained one back on No. 10 with a par but Xu went back to 4 up with an eagle on the par-5 639-yard hole of No. 11. Gaunt fought till the very end as he won two-straight holes that included a 10 ft+ birdie putt on the par 3 at No. 15.

No. 16 was halved and Gaunt took a -hard fought- must-win hole No. 17 to extend the match as both players found the water on their approach. Xu won the final hole with a par and ended Gaunt’s run.