SEC announces 2023 Soccer TV Schedule; LSU Featured In Three Matches

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team will be featured live on SEC Network three times during the 2023 season, announced by the league on Tuesday.

National coverage of the 2023 soccer season kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 17. This year’s television schedule is slated to showcase 26 matches of SEC action throughout the season.

The Tigers match against Tennessee on Sunday, October 8 is the first of three matches to be aired on SEC Network. The conference matchup between the Tigers and the Volunteers will kick off at 4 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.

LSU will travel to face Auburn in a televised matchup on Sunday, October 22 at 4 p.m. CT at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

The Tigers regular season finale against Texas A&M will also be aired live on SEC Network. The competition is set for Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT in the LSU Soccer Stadium.

All remaining home and conference matches will be available for streaming on SECN+.

The Tigers begin their 2023 season campaign on Thursday as the program welcomes South Florida to the LSU Soccer Stadium for the squad’s home opener at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.

