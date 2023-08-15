Gaunt Advances to Match Play at U.S. Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Connor Gaunt advanced to the round of 64 match play on Tuesday evening after shooting (-1) 142 through two rounds of stroke play in the United States Amateur golf championship.

Gaunt finished on Monday with a 1-under par round of 70 at the Cherry Hills Country Club and fired a (E) 72 on Tuesday at the Colorado Golf Club in nearby Parker, Colo.

Gaunt started Monday’s round with two birds in his first three holes. The graduate student finished round one with one more birdie and just a pair bogeys to end day one at 1-under.

On Tuesday, Gaunt fired an even par of 72 to secure his spot in the field of 64 and advance to match play for the first time in his U.S. Amateur career.

The Cabot, Arkansas native finished stroke play T38 and one stroke above the cutline that was even par. 42nd ranked Gaunt is slated to faced Ethan Paschal, ranked 23, of North Carolina at 12:50 p.m. MDT at the Cherry Hills Country Club.

LSU graduate transfer, Alex Price, was unable to overcome his opening round of 74 (+3). Price shot a 73 (+1) in Tuesday’s round to finish T102 in the field of 312.

Wednesday’s match play will be televised on Peacock from 4:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. and on the Golf Channel from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.