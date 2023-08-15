Five Tigers Named To 2023 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist 

BATON ROUGE — Five members of the LSU Soccer team were named to the 2023 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist, announced by the conference on Tuesday morning.

Mollie Baker, Maya Gordon, Ida Hermannsdóttir, Rammie Noel and Mollee Swift are five of 72 student-athletes on this year’s watchlist.

Gordon and Swift will serve as captains for the squad this year as the veteran duo enters their final season with the Tigers. Both return to the 2023 squad as graduate students.

A defender from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gordon has been a key component to the LSU defense over the past four years. She returns experience to the backline as she earned the start in 18 of 19 games played for the Tigers last season and helped shutout five opponents in 2022.

Swift is a three-year starter who also returns experience to the team this year. Last year, the goalkeeper recorded 77 saves (third best in SEC) on a 74% save percentage on the year, was responsible for five clean sheets and averaged 4.05 saves per game, which lead all SEC keepers between the posts.

A native of Reykjavik, Iceland, Hermannsdóttir enters her second year with the Tigers after recording seven goals, two assists and 16 shots on goal last year.

The rising sophomore earned multiple honors in her debut season at LSU in 2022, including All-SEC Freshman Team, Top Drawer Soccer All-Freshman Team and LSWA Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

Noel is a forward from Carencro, Louisiana, who is a major contributor on the wing for the Tigers. She started in 16 matches with 19 appearances and tallied one goal and two assists throughout the 2022 season.

In her debut season as a Tiger after transferring from North Carolina in 2022, Baker notched four goals, six assists, 17 shots on goal and one game winning goal in the squad’s 3-2 win versus Kentucky last season. The forward continues to be an offensive force for the Tigers as she enters her senior season this year.

The 31st season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins on Thursday, August 17. The Tigers kick off their season in the LSU Soccer Stadium against South Florida at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.

