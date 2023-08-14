COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU freshman guard Mikaylah Williams will compete for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary from August 30 – September 3.

Williams is the third LSU player who will compete with Team USA this summer, joining Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith who have both brought home medals from their international competitions.

Playing on the world stage is nothing new to Williams who already has had success with Team USA. She won the gold medal last summer and is the reigning MVP of the last two FIBA 3×3 World Cups with Team USA.

Different than 5-on-5, 3×3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.

Williams will play on the 3×3 team with Katie Fiso, Sarah Strong and Sahara Williams.