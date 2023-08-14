Tigers Television Schedule for 2023 Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU volleyball team is scheduled to play six televised SEC matches during the 2023 season announced by the league office Thursday afternoon.

Overall, the SEC Network’s volleyball schedule will showcase nearly three dozen matches in the 2023 season. Matchups will be televised weekly on SEC Network on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with conference play starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Of the six TV slots for LSU, five will air on SEC Network and one will be on ESPNU. Four broadcasts will be hosted by LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU’s first TV match will be at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 1 against Mississippi State on SEC Network in the PMAC. A week later, the Purple and Gold will face Tennessee at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 8 on ESPNU in Knoxville, Tenn.

The remainder of the televised matches for LSU will be on SEC Network, including the next two being played at the PMAC on Friday, Oct. 13 versus Texas A&M, and Friday, Oct. 27 versus Kentucky. The first serve for both matches is set for 8 p.m. C.T.

The Bayou Bengals will open the final month of the regular season on the road with a 7 p.m. CT match at Ole Miss on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Oxford, Miss. The final regular season televised game for the Tigers will be at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 22 versus Georgia at the PMAC.

All non-televised home matches for LSU will be streamed on SEC Network +, and all league matches that are not televised will also be featured on SEC Network +.

Season tickets for the 2023 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.