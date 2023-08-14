LSU Gold
BATON ROUGE – Thomas Perry and Kardell Thomas, both members of LSU’s 2019 national championship football team, along with former starting quarterback Danny Etling earned their college degree on Friday.

Perry graduated with a degree in sports administration, while Thomas, who has since transferred to Florida A&M, earned his diploma in interdisciplinary studies.

Etling led LSU to 17 wins during his two years as a starting quarterback for the Tigers in 2016-17. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and has spent the past five years in the league.

Etling earned his master’s degree in liberal arts.

