Two LSU Golfers Set to Tee Off on Monday at the 123rd U.S. Amateur

Both Tigers will make a return to the field of 312 after competing in last year’s championship at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Both Tigers are heading into their final year of collegiate golf before joining the professional circuit.

Gaunt has spent the past three seasons at LSU after transferring from Arkansas State following his freshman year. In last year’s tournament Gaunt missed the cut after two qualifying rounds to combine for 151 (+10). The recent LSU grad averaged 73.45 this past season and looks to improve his game for his final stint as an amateur.

Price is a newcomer to the LSU program after spending four years at Christopher Newport University where he was a four-time All-America selection and led the nation in scoring average at 69.96 as senior. Price made it all the way to the quarter finals in last year’s tournament before falling 2 and 1 in match play to the runner up, Ben Carr.

Price and Gaunt will look to make it back-to-back championships for the Southeastern Conference after Sam Bennett of Texas A&M took home the Havemeyer Trophy.

Price will tee off on the back nine at 9:39 a.m. CT at Cherry Hills and Gaunt will do the same at 9:50 a.m. CT.

The first two days of competition will be split between Cherry Hills Country Club (7,405 yards/Par 71) and Colorado Golf Club (7,560 yards/Par 72) in Parker, Colo.

The Schedule of play is as follows: