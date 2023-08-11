Gymnastics Alumna Sarah Edwards Earns MBA

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics alumna Sarah Edwards earned her second degree on Friday morning in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Edwards earned her Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) this summer. The former Tiger completed her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering in May 2022.

Edwards competed at LSU for five seasons from 2018 to 2022, where she was a consistent competitor on vault and floor. In her final season with the Tigers in 2022, she competed in every meet and appeared in every vault lineup. She owns career high’s of 9.975 on floor and 9.950 on vault.

During her career at LSU, Edwards notched All-American honors on vault in 2019 and was a three time SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

Follow along with the Tigers on the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.