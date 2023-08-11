Gutierrez Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Raeleen Gutierrez walked the stage and became an LSU graduate Friday, August 11.

Gutierrez, a 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team selection, received her bachelor’s degree in general business. She will return to the diamond for the 2024 season.

Gutierrez is coming off a season where she logged a .982 fielding percentage as a first baseman with 361 putouts, 13 assists and was involved in 17 double plays. At the plate, she had a .285 batting average with 43 hits, including eight doubles, two triples and a home run.

Entering the 2024 season, the California native has a .987 career fielding percentage with 717 career putouts and 27 career assists while at the dish tallying 85 hits, 47 RBIs and 59 runs scored.

