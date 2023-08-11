BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2023 National Champions Ty Floyd and Brayden Jobert have earned college degrees as graduation ceremonies are held Friday on the LSU campus.

Floyd, a right-handed pitcher from Rockmart, Ga., has earned a degree in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Leadership. Jobert, an outfielder from Slidell, La., has earned a degree in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce.

Also receiving a degree on Friday is former LSU pitcher Jesse Stallings, who made 56 career appearances in two seasons (2015-16) for the Tigers.

Floyd was the 38th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has joined the Cincinnati Reds’ organization. He was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he made two starts and recorded 27 strikeouts in 13.0 innings while limiting opponents to five runs on seven hits and a .156 batting average.

He recorded a brilliant outing in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals versus Florida (June 24), working 8.0 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and a career-high 17 strikeouts. The 17 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in a CWS game and it tied the CWS record for most strikeouts in a game prior to extra innings.

Floyd posted a 7-0 record on the year with a 4.35 ERA in 91.0 innings, recording 37 walks and 120 strikeouts. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208), and his strikeouts total (120) placed him No. 12 in the nation.

Floyd recorded 229 strikeouts in 175.0 innings during his three-season (2021-23) LSU career, and he posted a 12-6 record with a 4.17 ERA and a .203 opponent batting average.

Jobert was selected in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has joined the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization. He made a huge impact upon the Tigers’ offense over the past two seasons (2022 and 2023), batting a combined .273 (107-for-392) with 21 doubles, three triples, 32 homers, 107 RBI and 86 runs.

Jobert helped lead LSU to the 2023 National Championship, as he was the Tigers’ College World Series leader in home runs (3), and he was second on the club in CWS RBI (7).

Jobert played in 60 games (51 starts) for the Tigers in 2023, batting .301 (58-for-193) with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 49 RBI and 40 runs scored . He started 34 games in right field, eight games in left field, six games at third base and three games at DH.

He batted .290 (9-for-31) in the College World Series with three doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBI and six runs. Jobert was 4-for-7 in Game 3 of the CWS Finals vs. Florida (June 26) with one double, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored.

Stallings, a 2015 Freshman All-American, posted a 4-2 mark and a 3.16 ERA in 62.2 innings over two seasons with 27 walks, 44 strikeouts and 13 saves. The Colfax, La., native received a degree on Friday in Information Systems.

Academic achievement continues to be a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 118 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 16 years. In addition, LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 175 occasions since 2007.