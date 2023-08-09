LSU's Ingrid Lindblad, Former Tiger Madelene Sagstrom Start Play In AIG Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – For the fourth time LSU grad student and World No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad will tee it up in the final major of the LPGA season Thursday when the AIG Women’s Open begins at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

Lindblad, in final qualifying on Monday in England, posted a 2-under par 70 in a qualifier with 12 places available. With several golfers tying for eighth place at 2-under, a playoff ensued and Lindblad dropped a 20-foot birdie putt to be the fourth of the five qualifiers to earn her spot in the field.

Lindblad made the field in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and will be looking for her first made cut in the four-day 72-hole event. This will be her sixth appearance in an LPGA major. Wednesday marked her 10th week as the number one amateur in the world.

Lindblad advanced to the semifinal round of the R&A (British) Women’s Amateur earlier this summer.

The Swedish star has 11 career titles at LSU and has many of the school records as announced earlier that she will be returning for her final year of eligibility at LSU.

Also playing in the tournament is another Swedish star who was an All-American at LSU, Madelene Sagstrom.

Sagstrom will be playing in her seventh Women’s Open with four made cuts, topped by a second-place finish in the 2021 Open. This will be her 33rd LPGA major appearance. The 30-year-old is coming off her 16th career top 10 with a T9 finish in the FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf.

The first tee times are at 6:30 a.m. in England (12:30 a.m. Baton Rouge time). Lindblad will tee off at 3:31 a.m. Baton Rouge time and Sagstrom will go at 7:38 a.m. CT.

Television coverage begins on Thursday at 5 a.m. CT on USA Network with Grant Boone, Morgan Pressel and Tom Abbott in the commentary box with Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie on course. Coverage begins on Saturday and Sunday at 6 a.m. CT with the final two hours Sunday on NBC at 11 a.m. CT.