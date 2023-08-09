Football Spends Portion of 'Recovery Day' at Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE – Wednesday was a scheduled “recovery day” for LSU football but that didn’t keep the Tigers from putting in some work as the team spent a portion of the afternoon volunteering at the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Head coach Brian Kelly along with his wife Paqui and daughter Grace accompanied the team to the food bank as the Tigers spent nearly two hours boxing food and bottled drinks.

In all, the Tigers packed 1,800 boxes with 30,000 pounds of food. Another 1,500 pounds of dry beans were also packed as part of LSU’s day at the food bank.

“It makes you feel good to give back,” LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton said. “We have great support from our community so to be able to do something like this in return is a good feeling. I know coming here means a lot to our team.”

Hilton, a native of Zachary, Louisiana, was actually making his third trip in the last couple of weeks to the Baton Rouge Food Bank as a volunteer.

“Days like today are meaningful,” Hilton said. “As LSU football players, we have so much to be thankful for so to volunteer our time to help those in need gives us a sense of pride knowing that we are helping make a difference.”

The Baton Rouge Food Bank has served the hungry and those less fortunate in an 11-parish area for 35 years. In 2022 alone, the food bank distributed 10.4 million meals and 12.5 million pounds of food.

LSU outside linebacker Ovie Oghoufo echoed Hilton’s thoughts.

“To have the opportunity to be part of what we did as a team today is a good thing. We were able to bond as a team while doing something worthwhile for the community. It makes you feel good knowing that our time this afternoon was spent helping those who are less fortunate.”

LSU returns to practice on Thursday with a 9:45 a.m. workout as the fifth-ranked Tigers continue to prepare for their season-opener against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando on Sept. 3.