Tigers Open Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opened fall camp Tuesday as the 2023 campaign draws nearer.

The Tigers’ 28-match schedule features 13 matches across 10 opponents who were participants in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including nine matches against six SEC opponents. LSU opens the season with two matches at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) against UCLA Aug. 25-26.

LSU’s SEC slate will begin on Friday, Sept. 22, versus Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., and the SEC home opener will be on Friday, Sept. 29, against Missouri at the PMAC.

Top returners for LSU include 2023 Preseason All-SEC selections in middle blocker Anita Anwusi and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson. Anwusi led the team last season with 1.14 blocks per set and 136 total blocks, while Dotson paced the club with 3.66 kills per set and 436 total kills. Both Anwusi and Dotson finished last season ranked No. 8 in the SEC in blocks per set and kills per set, respectively.

Other top contributors to round out the 11 returners from the 2022 roster includes outside hitter Paige Flickinger who was second on the team with 2.65 kills per set (252 total), and setter Maddie Waak who directed the offense with 4.38 assists per set (469 total).

The Bayou Bengals welcome nine newcomers to the 2023 roster, highlighted by three transfers in right side Jade Demps (Wisconsin), defensive specialist Erin Carmichael (Jacksonville State) and setter Emily Mitter (Campbell). Demps played a key role in Wisconsin’s 2021 National Championship title and has been a part of two NCAA Final Four runs. Carmichael has over 1,000 career digs and is a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Champion at Jacksonville State, and Mitter is 93 assists shy of 2,000 career assists.

LSU will welcome six true freshmen this season, highlighted by outside hitters Jurnee Robinson who was named the 2022 Best Player in South Carolina by MaxPreps, and AC Froehlich, who helped her high school team win the 2022 Louisiana State Championship title and was selected as the 2022 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

