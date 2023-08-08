Riley, Stone Advance To Match Play In The U.S. Women's Amateur Golf Tournament

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team – sophomore Taylor Riley and graduate student Latanna Stone – advanced to the round of 64 match play after the 36-hole two days of qualifying play ended late Tuesday in the United States Women’s Amateur golf championship at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Stone and Riley will both play on Wednesday against opponents to be named once any playoffs for the round of 64 are completed either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The cut stood at 4-over par 144.

Riley, from San Diego, has been one of the hottest golfers in the southern California area this summer. Riley fired an even par 70 on Monday and came back Tuesday and posted a 1-over 71 to easily advance with a two-day total of 1-over 141. Riley had four birdies in each of her two rounds and finished in a group tied for 25th.

Riley is the daughter of former LSU golf star Michelle Louviere and PGA Tour winner and golf coach at San Diego, Chris Riley.

Stone, who had two late birdies in the final four holes in Monday’s opening 1-over 71, ironically birdied the same two holes on the front nine in her first nine holes on Tuesday. The birdies at the par 4 sixth and par four ninth got her to the turn at just 1-over par for the round after bogeys on three-of-her-first-four holes.

The Riverview, Florida native finished the round at 2-over 72 to finish the 36 holes at 3-over par 143 to stand into a tie for 46th place.

LSU junior Aine Donegan was unable to advance to match play, finishing at 10-over 150 (77-73) and finished in 114th place in the field of 156.

Television coverage of the event begins on Wednesday on the Golf Channel from 5-8 p.m. CT