LSU To Meet Dayton in Opening Round of Charleston Classic

BATON ROUGE – ESPN Events has announced the bracket for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and LSU’s first-round opponent on Nov. 16 will be Dayton.

The tournament is set for Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The LSU-Dayton game will be the second of the first round and LSU will play either St. John’s or North Texas on the second day of the tournament.

LSU will be making their second trip to Charleston for the Classic, having gone 2-1 in the 2011 event.

Dayton, coming off a 22-12 season. is returning to Charleston for the first time since 2017.

The bracket-format tournament features 12 games over three days. The teams compete once per day, regardless of results. The two unbeaten teams will face off in a championship game on Sunday, Nov. 19 on ESPN.

Date Time (CT) Matchup/Event Network

Thu, Nov. 16 12:30 p.m. St. John’s vs. North Texas ESPNU

3 p.m. Dayton vs. LSU ESPN2

5:30 p.m. Houston vs. Towson ESPN2 or ESPNU

8 p.m. Utah vs. Wake Forest ESPN2 or ESPNU

Fri, Nov. 17 10:30 a.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNU

1 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2

TBD Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU

TBD Semifinal #2 ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sun, Nov. 19 11:30 a.m. Seventh Place Game ESPN+

2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN or ESPN2

2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN or ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN

All-Tournament tickets for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic are on sale now. Fans can purchase discounted tickets saving $10 at all price levels by using code “Shriners23”. All-Tournament tickets range in price from $225-$135, and are broken into 5 different general admission sections within TD Arena. For more information on Ticketing, please visit www.Charlestonclassic.com.

Single-session tickets will go on sale in October, pending availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as Premium Lower Sideline tickets have sold out before October the past three years. Tickets are available at www.CharlestonClassic.com or by calling the College of Charleston box office at (843) 953-2632

