LSU Cross Country Reveals 2023 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – With the season on the horizon, the LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams have announced the 2023 schedule, including four regular season meets and three postseason meets.

The Tigers will start their season off in New Orleans for the UNO Opener on Friday, September 1st. A couple weeks later they will compete at their lone home meet of the season, as they host the LSU Invitational at the University Club on Friday, September 15th.

On Friday, September 29th, they will be at the Florida State Invitational for their first out-of-state meet of the season. To close out the regular season, they will pack their bags for the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, October 14th.

“We’re pretty excited to get started,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “We’ll have four regular season meets before we get into the championship portion of the schedule. The first two will be a little bit smaller meets with New Orleans and our home meet – they’ll be a little under distance due to the weather. The second half of the season will get into the bigger invitationals with Florida State and Texas A&M. The competition level the last two meets will go up dramatically and hopefully get us prepared for the SEC and NCAA Regional Championships.”

The 2023 Southeastern Conference Championship meet will occur at the Charwood Golf Course in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, October 27th. At last year’s SEC Championship, the LSU women finished in seventh with 201 points, while the men finished in 11th with 347 points.

The NCAA South Central Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Agri Park is scheduled for Friday, November 10th. The top two teams in each NCAA regional will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Championships are slated for Saturday, November 18th, hosted by Virginia in Charlottesville at the Panorama Farms.

“Our women at the regional meet have finished fourth and third the last two seasons, which are the highest finishes the program has had. Top-two is an automatic birth to the National Championships, so that has to be on the radar for the women. The men need to get back into the top-10 at the regional meet, last year we were not there. Our men’s team is going to be very young, so it’s going to be a good challenge this season for the young guys to step up.”

LSU returns 20 runners (16 women, 4 men), including LSWA Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-SEC Team member Michaela Rose. The Tigers made seven new additions this year, including six true freshmen.

