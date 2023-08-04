LSU Track & Field Signs D3 Javelin National Champion Will Lawrence

BATON ROUGE, La. – The reigning NCAA D3 National Champion for javelin, Will Lawrence, signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced.

The thrower/jumper reigns from Benton, Wisc., and spent two seasons in his home state with UW-Plateville. In his two seasons, Lawrence was crowned a national champion (2023) and runner-up (2022) for javelin, while playing football for the Pioneers. The junior will be joining the NCAA DI Champion for javelin in senior Tzuriel Pedigo.

“I chose LSU to compete and win at the highest level alongside other outstanding athletes,” said Lawrence.

In his national-championship appearance this past season, the Wisconsin native landed his personal-best throw of 72.14 meters (236’ 8”). Lawrence went undefeated and was the lone athlete at the D3 level to clear 70+ meters in 2023.

The javelin specialist also has previously recorded a personal-best distance of 6.40 meters (21’ 0”) in long jump during the 2022 season.

