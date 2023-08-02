Gov. Edwards To Sign Bill For LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship License Plates

BATON ROUGE – On Thursday Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in the PMAC for a private event for a ceremonial bill signing to create license plates in commemoration of LSU’s 2023 women’s basketball national championship.

Louisiana’s newest specialty license plate will pay tribute to the Tigers’ first women’s basketball NCAA championship. In Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season in Baton Rouge, LSU went 34-2 and defeated Iowa 102-85 in the national championship, setting a national championship game record for most points scored. Angel Reese set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles during the season.

More information on how to purchase the 2023 LSU National Championship plate will be released at a later date.