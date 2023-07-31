LSU Gold
Tatum Clopton Adds to LSU’s Bullpen for the 2024 Campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Beth Torina adds another transfer pitcher to her bullpen as Tatum Clopton joins the 2024 LSU softball roster after spending time at Oklahoma State (OSU).

 

Clopton, a two-time Women’s College World Series participant, is the second transfer added to the LSU roster this offseason.

 

As a freshman in 2022 at OSU, Clopton appeared in six games total as either a pitcher or hitter. Five of those appearances came in the circle, including one start. Clopton held the 44 batters she faced to a .237 batting average. Clopton logged five strikeouts and no earned runs on two hits in her lone career start to capture her first career win. Clopton took a medical redshirt for the 2023 season and will come to Baton Rouge with three years of eligibility remaining. Her anticipated area of study is philosophy pre-law.

 

Clopton, a native of Lawrence, Kan., was a two-time recipient of the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year award. She was also the 2021 All-Sunflower League Player of the Year. 

 

LSU is coming off its 17th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will return six 2023 All-SEC selections, including two-time Gold Glove Award Winner Ciara Briggs and NFCA All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon. 

 

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

 

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.

