2023 Football Preseason Watch Lists

BATON ROUGE – A pair of LSU defensive standouts in Harold Perkins and Mekhi Wingo have been named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. Former Tiger All-America Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.

Wingo, a junior defensive tackle from St. Louis, is appearing on a preseason watch list for the second time as he’s also been named to the Outland Trophy list.

In his first year at LSU in 2022, Wingo anchored the defensive front, recording 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after his 7-tackle, 1.5-sack performance in the win over Ole Miss.

Wingo later went on to earn third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and was selected second-team All-SEC.

Perkins, a sophomore linebacker from New Orleans, proved to be a game-wreaker for the Tigers last year as a true freshman. Perkins was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors against Ole Miss.

In the 13-10 win over Arkansas, Perkins recorded three sacks resulting in 27-yards in losses and forced two fumbles as he was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

He capped his rookie season with 72 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He added 14 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and an interception on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors. He was also named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America.