LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search

2023 Football Preseason Watch Lists

+0
2023 Football Preseason Watch Lists

Watch List Release Dates

Maxwell – July 31
Outland – Aug. 1
Bronko Nagurski – Aug. 1
Lou Groza – Aug. 2
Ray Guy – Aug. 2
Wuerffel – Aug. 3
Paul Hornung – Aug. 3
Mackey – Aug. 4
Rimington – Aug. 4
Dick Butkus – Aug. 7
Jim Thorpe – Aug. 7
Davey O’Brien – Aug. 8
Doak Walker – Aug. 9
Biletnikoff – Aug. 10
Walter Camp – Aug. 11
Bednarik – Aug. 14

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

BATON ROUGE – A pair of LSU defensive standouts in Harold Perkins and Mekhi Wingo have been named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. Former Tiger All-America Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.

Wingo, a junior defensive tackle from St. Louis, is appearing on a preseason watch list for the second time as he’s also been named to the Outland Trophy list.

In his first year at LSU in 2022, Wingo anchored the defensive front, recording 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after his 7-tackle, 1.5-sack performance in the win over Ole Miss.

Wingo later went on to earn third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and was selected second-team All-SEC.

Perkins, a sophomore linebacker from New Orleans, proved to be a game-wreaker for the Tigers last year as a true freshman. Perkins was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors against Ole Miss.

In the 13-10 win over Arkansas, Perkins recorded three sacks resulting in 27-yards in losses and forced two fumbles as he was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

He capped his rookie season with 72 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He added 14 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and an interception on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors. He was also named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America.

Outland Trophy

BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU interior linemen – Will Campbell, Emery Jones, and Mekhi Wingo – have been named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

LSU is one of six schools nationally with at least three players on the list as they are joined by Michigan (4), Georgia (3), Alabama (3), Utah (3), and Ohio State (3).

The Outland Trophy, now in its 78th year, annually recognizes the outstanding interior lineman in college football. LSU great Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.

Campbell and Jones are both returning starters on the offensive line for the Tigers. The duo combined to start 25 games in 2022, becoming the first set of true freshmen in LSU history to serve as starting offensive tackles in the same season.

Campbell, from Monroe, earned second-team All-SEC honors last year as well as being named a Freshman All-America by Walter Camp. He played every offensive snap in the eight SEC games in which he appeared.

Jones, a Baton Rouge native, took over at right tackle three games into the 2022 season and rarely came off the field on his way to earning Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors.

Wingo, from St. Louis, Missouri, anchored the LSU defensive front in 2022, registering 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. He earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press as well as being a second-team All-SEC selection.

Maxwell Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU standouts Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are among 85 players nationally who have been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List for the 2023 season, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award has been presented annually for 86 years to the outstanding player in college football. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

Daniels enters his second season with the Tigers after leading LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in 2022. Daniels set LSU records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback in 2022 and he was one of only two players nationally to rush for 800 yards and throw for at least 2,500 yards.

Daniels’ 3,798 yards of total offense last year ranks second to only Burrow in school history. He also became the first LSU quarterback to rush and pass for 3 TDs in a game decided in regulation doing so in the win over Florida.

A preseason All-SEC selection, Daniels enters his final season with the Tigers having thrown for 8,938 yards and 49 touchdowns in his college career, three of which were spent at the starting quarterback at Arizona State.

Nabers, also a preseason All-SEC selection, is coming off the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history. Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and ranked No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (1,017) last year as a sophomore.

Nabers enters his junior season with 100 career receptions for 1,437 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first 16 national award watch lists that will be announced over the next two weeks.

Related Stories

A Year of Gold

A Year of Gold

LSU Track & Field Signs Four-Time All-Sun Belt Hurdler Sydney Clemens

LSU Track & Field Signs Four-Time All-Sun Belt Hurdler Sydney Clemens

Tatum Clopton Adds to LSU’s Bullpen for the 2024 Campaign

Tatum Clopton Adds to LSU’s Bullpen for the 2024 Campaign