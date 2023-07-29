Lindblad Finishes Third In European Amateur Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad fired an even par round of 71 on Saturday to finish the 2023 European Women’s Amateur Championships in third place our of an original field of 144 of the continent’s top amateur golfers.

Lindblad posted rounds of 69-69-70-71 to finish 72 holes at 5-under par 279.

Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain won the event with big final 36 holes shooting 8-under 276 (70-76-63-67). Ramirez moved up some 25 places in the third round.

LSU’s three other golfers also wrapped up their play with senior Carla Tejedo posting a top-10 finish at T8 after a 1-over 285 on the final day. Tejedo finished 72 holes at +1 289 (67-72-74-72).

LSU’s Aine Donegan had a consistent tournament to finish T42 at 9-over par 293 after rounds of 73-74-73-73. Edit Hertzman finished at +13 297 to finish in T52.