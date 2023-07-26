Tiger Women's Golf Team Starts Big Week on Good Note At Multiple Events

BATON ROUGE – It was a good start to a full week for LSU women’s golf members Wednesday as Carla Tejedo and Ingrid Lindblad are 1-2 after one round of the European Ladies Amateur Championship in Sweden and Taylor Riley is on to the Round of 16 in the California State Women’s Amateur.

Tejedo, who will be a senior at LSU this fall, posted a 4-under round of 67 at the Tegelberga Golf Club in Sweden with seven birdies, including four over the last seven holes of the round. Tejedo shot a 3-under 32 on the final nine holes with the only blemish a bogey on the par 4 tenth hole.

Tejedo is one of four LSU players in the 144-player field in Sweden. One of the perks for the event is the winner gets a starting berth in next week’s AIG Women’s (British) Open, a major on the LPGA/LET tours.

Lindblad, the 2021 European champion, is in a group of five players two shots back at 2-under par 69. Lindblad had four birdies in her first round. The native of Sweden will be a graduate student at LSU this fall.

LSU junior Aine Donegan posted a 2-over 73 and is T29, while sophomore Edit Hertzman is at 4-over 75 with a strong finish that saw her birdie 16, 17 and 18. She is T49.

This is a 72-hole stroke play event with a cut to the top 60 after the first three rounds.

—

In California, sophomore Taylor Riley of LSU, after finishing second in the stroke play portion of the tournament, won her round of 32 match Wednesday in the 57th California Women’s Amateur Championship at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara.

Riley defeated Isabel Sy in the first round of the match play portion, 3&2. Riley, who earlier this summer won the San Diego City Amateur, was 1 Down after five holes, won five holes from the ninth hole on to win the match on the 16th hole.

The round of 16 match is set for Thursday. The championship will be decided on Saturday.

—

Former LSU All-America Madelene Sagstrom will tee off in the first of back-to-back LPGA majors as the Amundi Evian Championships in Evian-Les-Bains, France gets underway on Thursday.

The 72-hole event runs through Sunday and will be televised each morning by the Golf Channel and Peacock.