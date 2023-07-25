BATON ROUGE – Maddie Parten, a former cheerleader at Ole Miss who most recently served as one of the coaches for Liberty University Cheerleading, has been named LSU’s Spirit and Traditions Coordinator/Head Cheer Coach.

Parten worked with both the co-ed and all-girl cheerleading teams at Liberty from 2021-23. She comes to LSU with over a decade of experience in cheerleading.

As coach at Liberty, Parten helped lead the team to a Top 10 showing at the UCA College Nationals in the traditional competition category. She also led Liberty to compete for the first time in the Game Day Division at UCA College Nationals in 2021.

As a student-athlete at Ole Miss, Parten won a national championship at the UCA College Nationals in the gameday division and served as team captain for two years. During her time at Ole Miss she was a part of a Top 5 national finish in both the traditional competition and game day category and a Top 10 showing in the partner stunt competition. In addition to her work at Liberty and Ole Miss, Parten was a member of the United States Cheerleading team in 2020.

She graduated from Ole Miss in May of 2021 with a degree in education with an emphasis on English. She is completing a master’s degree in counseling with an emphasis on mental health, administration and leadership from Liberty University.