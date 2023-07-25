LSU Featured Heavily On All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Kim Mulkey, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris and Angel Reese were featured heavily on Tuesday’s All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team.

Johnson, Morris and Reese were all First Team All-Louisiana selections. Johnson was the Louisiana Freshman of the Year while Reese was both the Newcomer of the Year and Player of the Year. Coach Mulkey was named the Louisiana Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year after coaching the Tigers to their first national championship in April with a 102-85 win over Iowa.

Johnson was a key piece to LSU’s championship season, starting all 36 games for the Tigers. She was the SEC Freshman of the Year and was a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week winner while averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. Johnson finished the season with 20 games scoring in double figures, four games with at least five assists and she had three double-doubles. In the national championship win over Iowa, Johnson scored 10 points and had 7 rebounds with 4 assists.

Morris directed the offense as the team’s point guard during her senior season. As a First Team All-SEC player Morris averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists during the season. Morris stepped her game up as the NCAA Tournament progressed. In the national semifinal win over Virginia Tech, she led LSU with 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help the Tigers erase a nine-point deficit to earn a spot in the national championship. Against Iowa in the national championship, Morris scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half to put the game on ice.

Reese had a historic season in her first year in Baton Rouge as a unanimous First Team All-American. As one of the top players in the country, Reese was just the fourth player in SEC history to lead the conference in both scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg). Beginning the season with 23 straight double-doubles, she set the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles. In the national championship against Iowa, she had 15 points and 10 rebounds to record her 34th double-double of the season, setting the NCAA record.

Mulkey’s second season as LSU’s head coach was one for the record books, leading the Tigers to a national championship with nine new pieces.

After beginning the season with five straight 100-point games, The Tigers scored 2,963 points throughout the season (3rd most in program history) and averaged 82.3 points per game. LSU recorded its program-best sixth 100-point game in the national championship, scoring a NCAA championship game record 102 points to bring home the program’s first national championship.

It was the fourth championship in as many title game appearances in Mulkey’s coaching career (previous wins at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019), as she became the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools

Mulkey also was awarded the New York Athletic Club’s Winged Foot Award which goes to the national championship winning coach in both men’s and women’s basketball as well as the Sugar Bowl’s Top Collegiate Coach in the state of Louisiana across all sports.

2023 All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team:

First Team

Sandra Cannady, UNO

Kennedy Hansberry, Loyola

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Second Team

Lexi Alexander, Nicholls

Hailey Giaratano, Southeastern Louisiana

Dynah Jones, Tulane

Emma Merriweather, ULM

Keiunna Walker, Louisiana Tech

Third Team

Miya McKinney, Louisiana Christian

Candice Parramore, Northwestern State

Dearica Pryor, UNO

Anna Larr Roberson, Louisiana Tech

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Player of the Year

Angel Reese, LSU

Newcomer of the Year

Angel Reese, LSU

Freshman of the Year

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Coach of the Year

Kim Mulkey, LSU