Four LSU Golfers Begin Play At European Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – Four members of the LSU women’s golf team will begin play on Wednesday in the 36th edition of the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship that takes place this week in Sweden.

Ingrid Lindblad, Carla Tejedo, Aine Donegan and Edit Hertzman will all take part as part of a field of 144 players representing 31 different countries. The tournament features four rounds of stroke play with a 54-hole cut for the top 60 and ties.

First played in 1986, the championship regularly attracts the top female amateur players from Europe. Tegelberga Golf course, located 20 minutes from Malmo in the south of Sweden, is a heathland-style course, susceptible to strong winds and is sure to provide quite a challenge to the field.

The winner gets an automatic berth in the AIG Women’s Open a couple of weeks away and Lindblad will be trying to win the event for the second time, having scored the triumph in the 2021 event.

Three of the world’s top-10 amateurs will be in the field led by No. 1 ranked Lindblad and No. 7 Charlotte Heath of England and No. 8 Julia Lopez Ramirez. In total, 28 of the WAGR top-100 will tee it up at Tegelberga.

Lindblad and Hertzman are part of the large delegation of Swedish players taking part with 20 total, including six inside the WAGR’s top-50.

Spain is the second most represented country this week, with 17 players in the field including Carla Tejedo, who less than two weeks ago helped the Spanish ladies capture the gold medal in the European Team Champion

Donegan from Ireland is coming off her strong effort at the U. S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, finishing second among the four amateurs that made the cut. That also earned her a starting spot in the U. S. Women’s Amateur in less than two weeks, back in California.