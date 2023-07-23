BATON ROUGE – Hailey Van Lith will compete with Team USA at the 2023 3×3 U23 Nation’s League July 24-30 in Rancagua, Chile.

Van Lith adds another assignment to her busy summer with USA Basketball. The LSU guard won gold at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in June

The 2023 3×3 U23 Nations League will stream live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/fiba3x3.

The 2023 USA 3×3 U23 Nations League teams will compete in the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference. The competition will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days. The six team members can substitute as needed for each day’s four-person entry. The winning team in each of 13 conference events hosted worldwide will qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final Sept. 13-15 in Mongolia.

Team USA Schedule (All Times Central)

July 24:

Venezuela at 1 p.m. CT

Argentina at 4 p.m.

July 25:

Canada at 1 p.m. CT

Chile at 4:40 p.m.

July 26:

Venezuela at 1 p.m. CT

Puerto Rico at 4:40 p.m.

July 28:

Venezuela at 1 p.m. CT

Argentina at 4:40 p.m.

July 29:

Canada at 1 p.m. CT

Puerto Rico at 4:40 p.m.