LSU Gold
Shop
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap
2023 CWS Champions Baseball Cap $29.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Van Lith Set To Compete In 3x3 Nation’s League With Team USA

+0
Van Lith Set To Compete In 3x3 Nation’s League With Team USA

BATON ROUGE – Hailey Van Lith will compete with Team USA at the 2023 3×3 U23 Nation’s League July 24-30 in Rancagua, Chile. 

Van Lith adds another assignment to her busy summer with USA Basketball. The LSU guard won gold at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in June

The 2023 3×3 U23 Nations League will stream live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/fiba3x3.

The 2023 USA 3×3 U23 Nations League teams will compete in the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference. The competition will feature six three-game tournaments in seven days. The six team members can substitute as needed for each day’s four-person entry. The winning team in each of 13 conference events hosted worldwide will qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final Sept. 13-15 in Mongolia.

Team USA Schedule (All Times Central)

July 24:

Venezuela at 1 p.m. CT

Argentina at 4 p.m.

July 25:

Canada at 1 p.m. CT

Chile at 4:40 p.m.

July 26:

Venezuela at 1 p.m. CT

Puerto Rico at 4:40 p.m.

July 28:

Venezuela at 1 p.m. CT

Argentina at 4:40 p.m.

July 29:

Canada at 1 p.m. CT

Puerto Rico at 4:40 p.m.

Related Stories

Kim Mulkey Selected as Louisiana Top Collegiate Coach

Kim Mulkey Selected as Louisiana Top Collegiate Coach

Former LSU Women’s Basketball Player Danielle Ballard Passes Away

Former LSU Women’s Basketball Player Danielle Ballard Passes Away

Reese Wins ESPY For Best Breakthrough Athlete

Reese Wins ESPY For Best Breakthrough Athlete