Daniels Leads 11 Tigers on Media's Preseason All-SEC Teams
BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of 11 Tigers who have been named to the preseason All-SEC team as voted on by members of the media attending SEC Media Days, the league office announced on Friday.
Daniels, who guided the Tigers to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in his first year with the program, is joined on the first-team offense by junior wide receiver Malik Nabers and sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell. Tight end Mason Taylor earned a spot on the second-team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones was named third-team. Taylor and Jones are both entering their second year with the Tigers.
Defensively, a trio of Tigers were named to the first-team led by sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins. He was joined by defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Defensive back Major Burns was named to the third-team.
LSU also had a pair of specialists recognized as long snapper Slade Roy and kickoff specialists Nathan Dibert were both second-team selections.
Daniels enters his final season at LSU coming off one of the best years for a quarterback in school history as he set program records for rushing yards (885) and touchdowns (11) for a for a player at his position. He was also one of only two quarterbacks nationally to rush for 800 yards and pass for 2,500 yards. His 3,7978 yards of total offense ranks No. 2 in school history, trailing only Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow.
Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and ranked second in the league in receiving yards (1,017) in 2022 as he became the 12th 1,000-yard receiver in school history.
Campbell, along with Taylor and Jones, were three of the most impactful true freshmen in school history a year ago. Campbell and Jones combined to start 25 games at offensive tackle becoming the first set of true freshmen to serve as everyday starters at their position in school history. Taylor caught the game-winning two-point conversion that beat Alabama in overtime and set LSU records for receptions (38) and yards (414) for a true freshman tight end.
Perkins, who earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 as a true freshman, ranked among league leaders in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (13.0). He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks.
Wingo, a third-team AP All-America in 2022, had 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks a year ago.
Smith was injured on the first defensive series of the season for LSU in 2022 and missed the entire year, while Burns is a two-year starter for the Tigers and enters 2023 with 63 tackles and an interception.
As a team, the Tigers were picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division and third overall in the league behind Georgia and Alabama.
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL – Emery Jones Jr., LSU
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First Team
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second Team
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third Team
DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Tim Smith, Alabama
DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Major Burns, LSU
DB – D.J. James, Auburn
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall, Florida
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS – William Mote, Georgia
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina