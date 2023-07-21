Daniels Leads 11 Tigers on Media's Preseason All-SEC Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of 11 Tigers who have been named to the preseason All-SEC team as voted on by members of the media attending SEC Media Days, the league office announced on Friday.

Daniels, who guided the Tigers to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in his first year with the program, is joined on the first-team offense by junior wide receiver Malik Nabers and sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell. Tight end Mason Taylor earned a spot on the second-team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones was named third-team. Taylor and Jones are both entering their second year with the Tigers.

Defensively, a trio of Tigers were named to the first-team led by sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins. He was joined by defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Defensive back Major Burns was named to the third-team.

LSU also had a pair of specialists recognized as long snapper Slade Roy and kickoff specialists Nathan Dibert were both second-team selections.

Daniels enters his final season at LSU coming off one of the best years for a quarterback in school history as he set program records for rushing yards (885) and touchdowns (11) for a for a player at his position. He was also one of only two quarterbacks nationally to rush for 800 yards and pass for 2,500 yards. His 3,7978 yards of total offense ranks No. 2 in school history, trailing only Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow.

Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and ranked second in the league in receiving yards (1,017) in 2022 as he became the 12th 1,000-yard receiver in school history.

Campbell, along with Taylor and Jones, were three of the most impactful true freshmen in school history a year ago. Campbell and Jones combined to start 25 games at offensive tackle becoming the first set of true freshmen to serve as everyday starters at their position in school history. Taylor caught the game-winning two-point conversion that beat Alabama in overtime and set LSU records for receptions (38) and yards (414) for a true freshman tight end.

Perkins, who earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 as a true freshman, ranked among league leaders in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (13.0). He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks.

Wingo, a third-team AP All-America in 2022, had 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks a year ago.

Smith was injured on the first defensive series of the season for LSU in 2022 and missed the entire year, while Burns is a two-year starter for the Tigers and enters 2023 with 63 tackles and an interception.

As a team, the Tigers were picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division and third overall in the league behind Georgia and Alabama.

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL – Emery Jones Jr., LSU

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First Team

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second Team

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third Team

DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Major Burns, LSU

DB – D.J. James, Auburn

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall, Florida

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second Team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third Team

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS – William Mote, Georgia

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina