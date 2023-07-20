Chapman To Represent Canada in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

BATON ROUGE — LSU Soccer Alumna and Olympic Champion Allysha Chapman will represent Canada in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

This year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off with group stage play from Thursday, July 20 to Thursday, August 3. Canada will compete in Group B and are set to face Australia, Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland.

Chapman and Team Canada open World Cup competition against Nigeria at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, July 20 at 9:30 p.m. CT. The match between Canada and Nigeria, as well as every 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Match, will be televised on FOX Sports. All 64 matches can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports App.

Canada will continue group play with matches against Ireland on Wednesday, July 26 at 7 a.m. CT and Australia on Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m. CT. The top two teams from each of the eight groups will qualify for the round of 16 competition, which begins on Saturday, August 5. The championship final is set for Sunday, August 20.

The Canada Women’s Soccer National Team competes in both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Women’s Olympic Football Tournament. Canada won historic back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012, Rio 2016 and a gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

A native of Oshawa in Ontario, Canada, Chapman owns 96 appearances, 74 starts, two goals and three assists with Team Canada. She made an appearance in all nine Canada matches across the past two FIFA World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and tallied 708 minutes on the pitch.

She won both a gold medal (Tokyo 2021) and a bronze medal (Rio 2016) with Canada at the Olympic Games.

Chapman is a four-time Concacaf silver medalist with Canada in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 as well as a youth gold medal in 2008 with the U-20’s.

At the club level, she has made more than 100 appearances in the NWSL and lifted the NWSL Challenge Cup with the Houston Dash in 2020. She has been a member of the Dash since 2018.

Chapman played three seasons at LSU from 2009 to 2011, where she was regarded as one of the most decorated defensive standouts in the history of the program.

The defender started in 66 of 67 matches during her collegiate career with the Tigers, helped guide the team to SEC West championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2009 and 2011 and recorded one goal and seven assists.

Her other accolades include three-time All-SEC member, two-time NSCAA All-South Region member, 2010 LSWA Louisiana Player of the Year and 2011 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Chapman completed her biology degree at LSU in 2011.