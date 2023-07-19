Former LSU Great Sam Burns Tees Off at British Open on Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU All-America Sam Burns will make another appearance in one of professional golf’s grand slam events when he tees off at the 151st Open on Thursday at Royal Liverpool.

The 72-hole event will be televised on NBC, USA Network and streamed on Peacock. Burns tees off at 1:47 a.m. CT and is paired with Sepp Straka and Chris Kirk. Early round live stream coverage of the event begins at 12:30 a.m.

Burns will be making his third appearance at The Open. Last year at St. Andrews, Burns finished 42nd overall with a 72-hole score of 6-under 282. He closed with a 64 last year in what tied for the lowest round on the final day.

Burns made his Open debut in 2021 at Royal St. George’s where he finished 76th.

The Open is the final leg of the professional grand slam. Burns, who has five career PGA Tour victories, tied for 29th at the Masters in April and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May. In his last grand slam outing at the U.S. Open, Burns tied for 32nd at 3-over 283.

During his LSU career, Burns earned Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year honors in 2017 as well as being named the SEC Player of the Year that season. He turned pro following his sophomore season in 2017 after setting the LSU mark for single-season stroke average (70.05).