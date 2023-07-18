LSU's Gaunt Qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Hot Springs Village, Ark.- LSU senior golfer Connor Gaunt qualified for the 2023 U.S. Amateur on Monday at the Desoto Golf Club in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Gaunt finished T1 at (-9) to be honored as a co-medalist and make it back to the U.S. Amateur for the second straight year.

The Cabot, Arkansas native has played well in his home state historically. Gaunt most recently defended his title at the Arkansas State Amateur Championship in June. “It really means a lot to do it here with my dad on the bag,” said Gaunt in his interview with Arkansas State Golf Association (USGA).

Gaunt fired an opening round of 67 that included five birdies and with only one bogey. Gaunt followed up with a 68 in round two that saw three birdies and finished with an eagle on No. 18. His 36-hole score of 9-under 135 tied him with Michael Senn III of Bentonville, Arkansas, for medalist honors.

When asked about his gameplan Gaunt said, “I just had to manage my way around. I hit the ball a lot better today and the flat stick got hot when it needed to.”

Gaunt has one season left with the Tigers and will then pursue of professional career. Gaunt credited his time spent in college golf to prepare him for the mindset going into playing 36 holes in one day.

“It’s something I’ve been working on,” Gaunt said. “Playing college golf has prepared me a lot. We play 36 holes in one day every few weeks.”

The 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship will be held on August 14-20, 2023, at the Colorado Golf Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. Gaunt missed the cut in last year’s U.S. Amateur.