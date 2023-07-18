Armstrong Named 2022-23 Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Track & Field star Alia Armstrong has been named the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Year for 2022-23. Award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee has recognized the top amateur athletes from the New Orleans area since 1978. Armstrong also earned the honor last year as she becomes the sixth female to be selected multiple times. Spears is the first Tulane football player to be honored since Matt Forté in 2007.

Armstrong, a graduate of St. Katherine Drexel, continued her collegiate dominance in 2023. The junior star for LSU ran the fastest all-conditions 100-meter hurdle time in collegiate history with a mark of 12.31 seconds in the semifinals of the SEC Outdoor Championships. In the finals, she turned in a non-wind-aided time of 12.40 seconds, which ranks third in NCAA history and is the SEC record.

In addition to winning gold in that event, she was part of LSU’s winning 4×100-meter relay team. Following the SEC Championships, Armstrong posted the fastest legal time of the day (12.59) in the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA East Regionals to qualify for nationals where she earned a third-place finish with a time of 12.49 seconds to earn her fourth First Team All-America distinction. She also helped the Tigers’ 4×100 relay team to a third-place finish to add more All-America recognition.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 24 individuals and three teams will be honored for their 2022-23 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on August 5. Honorees are currently being announced over a two-week period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on Friday, July 28.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will continue announcing its annual awards tomorrow (Wednesday) with the Jimmy Collins Awards.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.