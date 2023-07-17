Lindblad POY, Donegan Newcomer Highlight LSWA All-Louisiana Women's Golf Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad won state Player of the Year honor on Monday as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced the All-Louisiana Women’s Golf Team for 2023.

Lindblad was also the top female player in Louisiana in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Tiger Aine Donegan, who transferred from Indiana, was named the state’s Newcomer of the Year for a first-year player in Louisiana and Latanna Stone was named to the All-Louisiana team.

The native of Sweden earlier became the first four-time first-team All-America in LSU women’s golf history this past season. She finished fifth in the NCAA Championships, tying the school 72-hole mark of 7-under 281 (70-72-68-71). Lindblad won twice this past season to give her 11 for her decorated career and finished with a sub-71 stroke average for the fourth season in a row.

Lindblad became the first LSU women’s golfer to post a 54-hole total under 200 when she won the Battle at the Beach in Mexico with a three-round total of 195.

Donegan, from Ennis County Clare, Ireland, was named Second Team All-SEC after she recorded a third place finish in the SEC Championships with rounds of 72-71-71 for a 2-under total of 214. Donegan posted 15 rounds of par or under during the year, including three rounds in the 60s.

Donegan just missed low amateur in the recent U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach as she was one of four of 28 amateurs who made the 36-hole cut in the event.

Stone earned All-Louisiana Honors for the fourth straight season after a year in which she posted her first two collegiate wins, including shooting three straight rounds of 1-under 71 to win the NCAA East Regional at PGA National. She also finished eighth in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The complete 2023 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Golf Team:

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Anna Andrysova, ULM

WOMEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Aine Donegan, LSU

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: Rachel Pollock, ULM

WOMEN’S TEAM

Anna Andrysova, ULM

Aine Donegan, LSU

Chantal Dueringer, ULM

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Latanna Stone, LSU