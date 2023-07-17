Drew Doyle of LSU Named Player of The Year on All-Louisiana Men's Golf Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Drew Doyle was named the Player of the Year on the All-Louisiana Men’s College Golf Team announced on Monday.

LSU placed three golfers on the first team with Garrett Barber and Luke Haskew joining Doyle.

Doyle, from Louisville, Kentucky, is earning her second special honor while at LSU, earning state Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Doyle led the LSU team with a 71.11 stroke average helping the Tigers reach the NCAA Regionals. In 36 rounds, he posted par or better rounds 22 times. He posted three top-five finishes during the year. Doyle tied for third at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek in Choudrant, Louisiana with a 9-uner score of 207 (73-68-66); a fourth in the Purdue Fall Invitational with a 2-under 214; and, a T2 finish in the Louisiana Classic in Lafayette at 3-over 216.

Doyle improved his stroke average for his 36 rounds, more than one full shot from a year ago and after 84 career rounds is averaging 71.85 for his time in Baton Rouge.

Barber, of Stuart, Florida, finished his graduate student season with a 71.39 average with 18 rounds of par or under and a T3 finish at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate when he also posted a 9-under 207 (65-71-71).

Baton Rouge freshman Haskew averaged 72.53 in 32 rounds with his first collegiate title coming in the individual tournament held in conjunction with the Purdue Fall Invitational, posting 6-under 210 (68-69-73) to tie for first. He also finished T2 in the Aggie Invitational with a 6-under 210 (72-70-68).

The complete All-Louisiana College Men’s Golf Team:

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Drew Doyle, LSU

MEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malan Potgieter, UL-Lafayette

MEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Henson, Louisiana Tech

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: Theo Sliman, UL-Lafayette

MEN’S FIRST TEAM

Drew Doyle, LSU

Garrett Barber, LSU

Charlie Forster, Southeastern Louisiana

Luke Haskew, LSU

Malan Potgieter, UL-Lafayette

MEN’S SECOND TEAM

Melan Dhaubhadel, ULM

Ryan Fulton, New Orleans

Eli Ortego, UL-Lafayette

James Swash, Louisiana Tech

Otto Van Buynder, ULM