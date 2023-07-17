Andrews, Jaquish, Women’s National Team Advances to 2024 World Cup Final after Perfect Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – LSU alums Aliyah Andrews and Sahvanna Jaquish helped the top-ranked U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) solidify its position in the 2024 World Cup Finals after a dominating performance at the XVII World Cup Group A event where they outscored its opponents 28-0 in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland.

The World Cup Finals will be held in Italy July 15-21, 2024.

After opening the tournament against No. 3 Chinese Taipei with a 5-0 victory, Team USA run-ruled Botswana 15-0 in five innings, defeated No. 9 Australia 1-0 in eight innings, and closed out No. 16 Great Britain 7-0 in five frames to cap an undefeated tournament.

The U.S. WNT led the tournament in five offensive categories and three pitching statistics, including home runs, RBIs, triples, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, ERA, runs allowed and earned runs allowed.

In addition to her tournament-high two triples, Andrews scored three runs and had one RBI while registering a 1.150 OPS and one stolen base last weekend. Jaquish finished the competition with a .429 batting average and a tournament-high .667 on-base percentage behind three hits and five walks. Jaquish also scored four runs and stole two bases.

The 2024 World Cup Finals will feature the top two teams from each Group event (Group A, Group B, Group C) and two wild card selections.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.