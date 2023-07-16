BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White have received All-America recognition from D1 Baseball and from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Crews and Skenes were named First-Team All-Americans by D1 Baseball and by the ABCA, and both organizations voted White a Second-Team All-American. Skenes was also named by the ABCA as the National Pitcher of the Year for NCAA Division I.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., batted .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft on July 9 by the Washington Nationals.

Crews, the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and the SEC Male Athlete of the Year, finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426). He completed the year with a reached base streak of 75 games, which included all 71 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Crews is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team for his exemplary work in the Baton Rouge area with families affected by autism, and he was voted to the 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Skenes, a junior from Lake Forest, Calif., was the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft on July 9 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts.

He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75). Skenes also finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).

Skenes, who was named to the 2023 SEC First-Year Player Academic Honor Roll, pledged $10 for every strikeout he recorded this season to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who have died or been disabled.

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., batted .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).

White completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (105), No. 2 in total bases (198), No. 2 in hits (102), No. 2 in doubles (24), No. 4 in homers (24), No. 6 in batting average (.374) and No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725).

White pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.