Spain, LSU Golfer Carla Tejedo Capture European Ladies Team Championship

BATON ROUGE – Spain and LSU’s rising senior Carla Tejedo won three matches in as many days to take the gold medal at the 2023 European Ladies Team Championship at Tawast Golf in Finland, to win the event for the first time in 10 years.

In the best-of-seven championship match which featured two foursome matches and five singles matches, Spain defeated defending champion, England, 4.5-2.5.

The teams split the foursomes matches heading to the singles matches and the Spanish team was able to win 3.5 of the five matches. Tejedo split her match with England’s Rosie Belsham. Belsham played her junior last year at Baylor.

In the semifinals on Friday, Spain defeated Germany, 5-2, and in the quarterfinals defeated the Czech Republic, 5.5-1.5. Tejedo also halved her singles match in that round.

Spain in the two stroke play rounds which set up the match play bracket in the 19-country competition, finished third in the 36-hole play six, count five competition with 29-under par score of 691. They finished third behind top qualifier Sweden and second seed Germany. Tejedo finished T14 at 5-under 139 (69-70).

Sweden and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, finished fifth in the bracket after wins on the second and third day of match play after a quarterfinal loss. Lindblad shot 11-under 133 on rounds of 67-66 to finish T2 in the individual competition as Sweden posted a 36-hole total of 44 under par.