U.S. Champion Konnor McClain To Join LSU Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program and head coach Jay Clark announce the addition of U.S. Champion Konnor McClain to the squad ahead of the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled that Konnor has decided to become a Tiger now and join this special group of young women. She brings an incredible wealth of talent and experience to our team,” said head coach Jay Clark.

“She’s joining a team that has had tremendous culture and love for one another, and I believe that culture played in her decision to get here a year earlier than originally planned.”

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, McClain is a decorated all-around gymnast who has experience on the national and international levels.

McClain has been a member of the U.S. National Team since making her debut at the City of Jesolo Trophy competition in 2019, where she helped Team USA win silver. Individually, she earned gold in the all-around, gold on vault, bronze on the uneven bars and bronze on floor.

She also represented Team USA at the 2021 World Championships and was a part of the national team who took home gold at the City of Jesolo competition in 2022.

McClain has won multiple medals across various competitions including the U.S. Classic, U.S. National Championships, City of Jesolo Trophy, International Gymnix, Winter Cup and DTB Pokal Team Challenge. In total, she owns 22 gold medals, nine silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Last year, McClain was named the 2022 Winter Cup all-around and balance beam champion and earned a bronze medal on floor to earn her spot in the championships.

She climbed her way to the top of the podium at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August to earn national champion status. Her combined eight-rotation score (prelims and finals) of 112.750 in the all-around and 28.900 on beam earned her gold at the competition in Tampa, Florida.

The Vegas native trains at Gymcats under Cassie Rice and Jill Preston in Henderson, Nevada, and is ready to bring her gymnastics experience to the collegiate level as she joins the Tigers this upcoming fall.

“I chose LSU because the team is amazing and the culture is unmatched. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said McClain. “I’m so excited to be a part of this team and I can’t wait to make history with them!”

McClain plans to major in psychology. She is one of four children by her mom, Lorinda, and has two brothers, Cole and Marc, and a sister Olivia, who plays college softball at West Virginia State University.

